eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is Smead Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,962,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,779 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 4.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of eBay worth $136,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 22.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 146,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,927 shares of company stock worth $3,372,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

