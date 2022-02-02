Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,773,668 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NIO worth $125,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in NIO by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in NIO by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in NIO by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIO by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

