OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 433.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $3,346,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 546,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 84,233 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 894,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,630,000 after acquiring an additional 68,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

