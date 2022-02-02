Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 413.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 779,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $140,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,333,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.33.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.93. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

