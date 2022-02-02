Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220,163 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $120,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

SNP opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

