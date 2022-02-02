Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,361 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average is $136.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.