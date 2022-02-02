Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $161.20 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,140,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Datadog by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,501,349 shares of company stock valued at $264,196,593. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.16.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,055.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.