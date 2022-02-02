General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,435 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 16.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.