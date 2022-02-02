Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of InMode worth $168,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of InMode by 3,416.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,653 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 53,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 216.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of InMode by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,943 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 144.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of InMode by 49.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,404 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

