OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $5.18 Million in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $276.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.10. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

