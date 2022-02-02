Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 1,445 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.07 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.