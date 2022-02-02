Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

