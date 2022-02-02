Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after acquiring an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $199.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $148.27 and a 1 year high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.56. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

