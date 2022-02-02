Trek Financial LLC Acquires 6,108 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

