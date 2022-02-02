Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 256.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,026 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

