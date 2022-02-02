Trek Financial LLC Buys 173 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 916.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,493,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,280.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.22. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

