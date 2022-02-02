MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 27,116 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $596.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,400. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $603.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.54. The stock has a market cap of $246.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

