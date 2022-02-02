MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.32.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

