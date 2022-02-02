Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives $272.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

COHR stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.96. 568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,232. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.43. Coherent has a 52-week low of $189.43 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Equities analysts expect that Coherent will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $3,198,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $11,685,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $3,412,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

