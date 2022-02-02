Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives $272.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
COHR stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.96. 568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,232. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.43. Coherent has a 52-week low of $189.43 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $3,198,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $11,685,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $3,412,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.
