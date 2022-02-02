McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,805 shares of company stock worth $10,797,681 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.59. 17,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.06. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $258.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

