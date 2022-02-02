Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $164.32 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

