Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS.

Shares of MPC traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,641. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

