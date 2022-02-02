Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter worth $3,964,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter worth $9,728,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter worth $709,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83. Snap One Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

