Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $948,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

DUOL stock opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.06. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $78.05 and a 52 week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 331,167 shares of company stock worth $32,102,282 and have sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

