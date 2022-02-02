Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 289,837 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,837 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Celsius by 121.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 456.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.