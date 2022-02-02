Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

