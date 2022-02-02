Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 2,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 977,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -235.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

