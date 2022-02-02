Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,750.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,353.03.

GOOGL stock traded up $224.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,977.32. The stock had a trading volume of 89,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,823.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,812.95. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,906.37 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,925,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,462,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

