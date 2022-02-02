Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 65,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,415 shares.The stock last traded at $6.67 and had previously closed at $6.52.

LTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

