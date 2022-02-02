Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Nichias stock remained flat at $$26.00 on Wednesday. Nichias has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00.

Get Nichias alerts:

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.