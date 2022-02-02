Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.40. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 9,906 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28,336.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 275,428 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth $58,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,007 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.