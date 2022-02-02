Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 39.3% in January

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Sumco stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sumco has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $787.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.64 million. Sumco had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

