Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Up 43.0% in January

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 530.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCF remained flat at $$31.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. Taisei has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Taisei from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from 3,490.00 to 3,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

