East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Up 45.1% in January

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 396,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,026,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,054,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in East Stone Acquisition by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

East Stone Acquisition stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,265. East Stone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.09.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.