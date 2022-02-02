Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,741 Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,649,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 58,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 118,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FENY opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

