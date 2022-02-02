Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 1,591,191 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $113,897,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,738,738 shares of company stock valued at $940,218,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

