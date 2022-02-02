Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Bridge Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

BRDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

