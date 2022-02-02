Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.11 Million Investment in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vtex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.66.

VTEX opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Vtex has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

