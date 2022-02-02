Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 11,570 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.93% of Malibu Boats worth $42,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

