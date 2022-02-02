Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 1,455 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.81. The stock had a trading volume of 155,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,985,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.83. The company has a market capitalization of $259.58 billion, a PE ratio of 132.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

