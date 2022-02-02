Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,035 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,858 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

