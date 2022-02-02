Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Medtronic stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.57. The stock had a trading volume of 129,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

