Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 1,922 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,909,786,000 after purchasing an additional 238,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,397,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

