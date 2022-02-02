Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $42.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.08 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.51. The firm has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.59.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

