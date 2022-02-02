Natixis Investment Managers International Buys New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 239,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,446,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $127.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,415. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

