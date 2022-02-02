Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,646 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRWD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

