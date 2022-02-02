Carlson Capital L P Invests $2.93 Million in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 95,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

