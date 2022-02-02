Brokerages Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several research analysts recently commented on CTXR shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,657. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.