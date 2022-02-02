CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. 2,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,381. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $59.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

