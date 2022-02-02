Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%.
NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,486. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $325.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.
