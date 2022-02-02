Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,486. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $325.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.19.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.